Aarti Inds, Dr. Lal Path Labs, HDFC AMC firm up on F&O entry

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday (17 December) announced inclusion of Aarti Industries, Dr. Lal Path Labs and HDFC Asset Management Company in the Futures & Options (F&O) segment with effect from 1 January 2021.

Aarti Industries (up 1.46%), Dr. Lal Path Labs (up 0.62%) and HDFC Asset Management Company (up 0.38%) advanced.

The market lot, scheme of strikes and quantity freeze limit will be informed on 31 December 2020 through a separate circular, NSE stated.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)