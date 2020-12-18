Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 373.03 points or 1.63% at 23211.04 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 3.89%), Brightcom Group Ltd (up 2.85%),HCL Technologies Ltd (up 2.54%),Aptech Ltd (up 2.54%),Hind Rectifiers Ltd (up 2.34%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Infosys Ltd (up 2.19%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 2.15%), Coforge Ltd (up 1.88%), Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (up 1.76%), and Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 1.45%).

On the other hand, Tanla Platforms Ltd (down 5%), 3i Infotech Ltd (down 4.22%), and Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 4.22%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 145.83 or 0.31% at 46744.51.

The Nifty 50 index was down 29.45 points or 0.21% at 13711.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 156.49 points or 0.88% at 17654.81.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 43.71 points or 0.74% at 5898.75.

On BSE,659 shares were trading in green, 1557 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

