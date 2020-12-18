Oberoi Realty Ltd Falls 4.17%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Drops 1.21%

Oberoi Realty Ltd has added 18.1% over last one month compared to 19.14% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 5.89% rise in the SENSEX

Oberoi Realty Ltd lost 4.17% today to trade at Rs 535.95. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 1.21% to quote at 2382.1. The index is up 19.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd decreased 1.73% and Sobha Ltd lost 1.6% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 7.22 % over last one year compared to the 12.26% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Oberoi Realty Ltd has added 18.1% over last one month compared to 19.14% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 5.89% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5867 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 47193 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 583.55 on 27 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 290.1 on 22 May 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)