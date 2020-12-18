Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 63.93 points or 0.34% at 18668.82 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, ABB India Ltd (up 1.51%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 0.9%), Havells India Ltd (up 0.85%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 0.78%), and Siemens Ltd (up 0.59%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, NBCC (India) Ltd (down 3.53%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 2.51%), and GMR Infrastructure Ltd (down 2%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 145.83 or 0.31% at 46744.51.

The Nifty 50 index was down 29.45 points or 0.21% at 13711.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 156.49 points or 0.88% at 17654.81.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 43.71 points or 0.74% at 5898.75.

On BSE,659 shares were trading in green, 1557 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

