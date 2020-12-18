Datamatics Global Services Ltd Spikes 4.53%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Rises 1.41%

Datamatics Global Services Ltd has added 34.94% over last one month compared to 8.17% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 6.26% rise in the SENSEX

Datamatics Global Services Ltd rose 4.53% today to trade at Rs 98.1. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 1.41% to quote at 23159.5. The index is up 8.17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hind Rectifiers Ltd increased 4.04% and 3i Infotech Ltd added 3.65% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 47.99 % over last one year compared to the 12.65% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Datamatics Global Services Ltd has added 34.94% over last one month compared to 8.17% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 6.26% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6323 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 36507 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 104.4 on 09 Dec 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 28.1 on 23 Mar 2020.

