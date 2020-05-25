Aarti Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.90% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Aarti Industries consolidated net profit rises 4.59% in the December 2019 quarter
Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit rises 114.50% in the March 2020 quarter
Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit rises 32.98% in the December 2019 quarter
Mohit Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Capri Global Capital Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
-
Sales decline 5.69% to Rs 1076.15 croreNet profit of Aarti Industries declined 11.90% to Rs 110.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 125.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.69% to Rs 1076.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1141.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.02% to Rs 536.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 491.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.45% to Rs 4186.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4167.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1076.151141.10 -6 4186.314167.56 0 OPM %20.3421.97 -23.3523.16 - PBDT185.37206.94 -10 861.39784.65 10 PBT136.09161.44 -16 676.18621.97 9 NP110.35125.25 -12 536.08491.74 9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU