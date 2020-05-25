Aarti Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.90% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.69% to Rs 1076.15 crore

Net profit of Aarti Industries declined 11.90% to Rs 110.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 125.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.69% to Rs 1076.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1141.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.02% to Rs 536.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 491.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.45% to Rs 4186.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4167.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

