Music Broadcast reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.91 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Music Broadcast receives reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL
Music Broadcast goes out of tune after Q3 PAT slides 38%
Amit Trivedi starts his own music label, to release independent music
Kannada music director Arun Janya undergoes angioplasty,
Music Broadcast redeems last outstanding NCDs of Rs 50 cr
-
Sales decline 43.97% to Rs 45.87 croreNet loss of Music Broadcast reported to Rs 8.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 18.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 43.97% to Rs 45.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 81.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 54.22% to Rs 28.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 61.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.68% to Rs 247.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 324.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales45.8781.87 -44 247.82324.71 -24 OPM %-11.5539.05 -23.0634.86 - PBDT-3.4835.06 PL 63.70122.64 -48 PBT-12.1128.15 PL 28.9295.53 -70 NP-8.9118.35 PL 28.2161.62 -54
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU