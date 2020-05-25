Music Broadcast reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.91 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 43.97% to Rs 45.87 crore

Net loss of Music Broadcast reported to Rs 8.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 18.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 43.97% to Rs 45.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 81.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.22% to Rs 28.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 61.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.68% to Rs 247.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 324.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

