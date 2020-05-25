Jindal Steel & Power reports consolidated net profit of Rs 406.21 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 13.27% to Rs 8810.68 croreNet profit of Jindal Steel & Power reported to Rs 406.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2145.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.27% to Rs 8810.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10158.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 109.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1645.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.23% to Rs 36917.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 39372.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales8810.6810158.95 -13 36917.4839372.14 -6 OPM %25.1918.16 -21.2721.35 - PBDT1236.52681.65 81 3730.784157.06 -10 PBT479.74-1691.66 LP -136.45-1323.29 90 NP406.21-2145.79 LP -109.17-1645.34 93
