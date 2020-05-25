JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bata India consolidated net profit declines 56.68% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Jindal Steel & Power reports consolidated net profit of Rs 406.21 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 13.27% to Rs 8810.68 crore

Net profit of Jindal Steel & Power reported to Rs 406.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2145.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.27% to Rs 8810.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10158.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 109.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1645.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.23% to Rs 36917.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 39372.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales8810.6810158.95 -13 36917.4839372.14 -6 OPM %25.1918.16 -21.2721.35 - PBDT1236.52681.65 81 3730.784157.06 -10 PBT479.74-1691.66 LP -136.45-1323.29 90 NP406.21-2145.79 LP -109.17-1645.34 93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 25 2020. 19:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU