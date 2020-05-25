Astral Poly Technik consolidated net profit declines 17.85% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.82% to Rs 628.90 crore

Net profit of Astral Poly Technik declined 17.85% to Rs 51.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 62.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.82% to Rs 628.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 774.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.61% to Rs 247.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 195.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.82% to Rs 2577.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2507.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

628.90774.702577.902507.3017.8114.9917.1215.2194.00114.00414.00364.8065.1091.60306.10283.4051.1062.20247.90195.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)