Astral Poly Technik consolidated net profit declines 17.85% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Astral Poly Technik consolidated net profit rises 30.25% in the December 2019 quarter
Astral Poly Technik standalone net profit declines 16.20% in the March 2020 quarter
Astral Poly Technik rises after Q3 PAT jumps 30% Y-o-Y
Astral Pipes Ties Hands With Dabangg 3
Ranveer Singh to be the New Face of Astral Pipes
-
Sales decline 18.82% to Rs 628.90 croreNet profit of Astral Poly Technik declined 17.85% to Rs 51.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 62.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.82% to Rs 628.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 774.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.61% to Rs 247.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 195.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.82% to Rs 2577.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2507.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales628.90774.70 -19 2577.902507.30 3 OPM %17.8114.99 -17.1215.21 - PBDT94.00114.00 -18 414.00364.80 13 PBT65.1091.60 -29 306.10283.40 8 NP51.1062.20 -18 247.90195.80 27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU