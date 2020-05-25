JUST IN
Aarti Industries standalone net profit declines 14.03% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.36% to Rs 1019.96 crore

Net profit of Aarti Industries declined 14.03% to Rs 106.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 124.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.36% to Rs 1019.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1077.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.74% to Rs 523.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 481.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.76% to Rs 3994.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4025.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1019.961077.69 -5 3994.414025.19 -1 OPM %20.7221.98 -23.2722.77 - PBDT179.14196.40 -9 818.50742.08 10 PBT132.99153.95 -14 645.86591.05 9 NP106.99124.45 -14 523.36481.28 9

First Published: Mon, May 25 2020. 19:42 IST

