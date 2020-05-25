Aarti Industries standalone net profit declines 14.03% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.36% to Rs 1019.96 crore

Net profit of Aarti Industries declined 14.03% to Rs 106.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 124.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.36% to Rs 1019.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1077.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.74% to Rs 523.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 481.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.76% to Rs 3994.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4025.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1019.961077.693994.414025.1920.7221.9823.2722.77179.14196.40818.50742.08132.99153.95645.86591.05106.99124.45523.36481.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)