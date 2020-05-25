Just Dial standalone net profit rises 21.61% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.16% to Rs 234.95 crore

Net profit of Just Dial rose 21.61% to Rs 76.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 62.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.16% to Rs 234.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 232.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.68% to Rs 272.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 206.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.91% to Rs 953.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 891.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

234.95232.26953.11891.5031.6525.3328.6325.68110.2090.98403.72321.7697.5482.71351.65288.1176.0762.55272.31206.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)