Just Dial standalone net profit rises 21.61% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.16% to Rs 234.95 croreNet profit of Just Dial rose 21.61% to Rs 76.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 62.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.16% to Rs 234.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 232.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 31.68% to Rs 272.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 206.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.91% to Rs 953.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 891.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales234.95232.26 1 953.11891.50 7 OPM %31.6525.33 -28.6325.68 - PBDT110.2090.98 21 403.72321.76 25 PBT97.5482.71 18 351.65288.11 22 NP76.0762.55 22 272.31206.80 32
