Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd, Shivalik Rasayan Ltd, Medicamen Biotech Ltd and Peninsula Land Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 August 2022.

Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd spiked 19.83% to Rs 27.8 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 23415 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3257 shares in the past one month.

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd surged 13.63% to Rs 143. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8427 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2284 shares in the past one month.

Shivalik Rasayan Ltd soared 11.08% to Rs 1101.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6952 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2292 shares in the past one month.

Medicamen Biotech Ltd rose 10.00% to Rs 1162.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17773 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7232 shares in the past one month.

Peninsula Land Ltd advanced 9.99% to Rs 15.09. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57677 shares in the past one month.

