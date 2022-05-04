Healthcare stocks edge lower

Healthcare stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index decreasing 442.1 points or 1.83% at 23706.34 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, NGL Fine Chem Ltd (down 11.41%), Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 6.63%),Hester Biosciences Ltd (down 5.63%),Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (down 5.25%),Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (down 4.59%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (down 4.53%), Shilpa Medicare Ltd (down 3.96%), Ami Organics Ltd (down 3.34%), Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd (down 3.05%), and Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd (down 3.04%).

On the other hand, Medicamen Biotech Ltd (up 4.4%), Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd (up 3.2%), and Morepen Laboratories Ltd (up 2.53%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 596.46 or 1.05% at 56379.53.

The Nifty 50 index was down 160.65 points or 0.94% at 16908.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 153.39 points or 0.54% at 28208.39.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 50.54 points or 0.59% at 8490.9.

On BSE,1101 shares were trading in green, 2189 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

