Goa Carbon gains after Bilaspur unit resumes operations

Goa Carbon advanced 3.80% to Rs 456.05 after the company announced the resumption of operations at the company's Chhattisgarh-based Bilaspur unit.

"The Kiln has been lit up from today. After preliminary heat up and commencement of feeding of raw material, normal production is likely to resume shortly, the carbon rod maker said in a statement.

Earlier this week, the company had announced the temporary shut-down of its Bilaspur unit and Paradeep unit for maintenance work.

Goa Carbon manufacturers calcined petroleum coke (CPC) in India.

The company's net profit surged to Rs 14.48 crore in Q1 FY23 compared with a net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in Q1 FY22. Revenue from operations jumped 64.24% to Rs 205.27 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)