Aarvi Encon consolidated net profit rises 93.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 30.73% to Rs 68.66 crore

Net profit of Aarvi Encon rose 93.33% to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 30.73% to Rs 68.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 52.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.68.6652.526.256.454.163.163.842.904.062.10

