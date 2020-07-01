Aarvi Encon consolidated net profit rises 93.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 30.73% to Rs 68.66 croreNet profit of Aarvi Encon rose 93.33% to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 30.73% to Rs 68.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 52.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales68.6652.52 31 OPM %6.256.45 -PBDT4.163.16 32 PBT3.842.90 32 NP4.062.10 93
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU