Aarvi Encon consolidated net profit rises 93.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 30.73% to Rs 68.66 crore

Net profit of Aarvi Encon rose 93.33% to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 30.73% to Rs 68.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 52.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales68.6652.52 31 OPM %6.256.45 -PBDT4.163.16 32 PBT3.842.90 32 NP4.062.10 93

First Published: Wed, July 01 2020. 16:16 IST

