Siddheswari Garments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Siddheswari Garments remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 133.33% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.08% to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

First Published: Wed, July 01 2020. 19:17 IST

