AAVAS Financiers standalone net profit rises 171.86% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 38.90% to Rs 204.22 croreNet profit of AAVAS Financiers rose 171.86% to Rs 54.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 38.90% to Rs 204.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 147.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 88.97% to Rs 175.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 93.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 43.85% to Rs 709.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 493.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales204.22147.03 39 709.97493.54 44 OPM %73.9255.94 -73.4967.29 - PBDT79.6031.96 149 267.41139.93 91 PBT76.7829.84 157 257.69134.30 92 NP54.2919.97 172 175.9193.09 89
