AAVAS Financiers standalone net profit rises 171.86% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of rose 171.86% to Rs 54.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 38.90% to Rs 204.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 147.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 88.97% to Rs 175.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 93.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 43.85% to Rs 709.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 493.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

