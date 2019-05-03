Orient Paper & Industries standalone net profit rises 105.45% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.10% to Rs 198.13 crore

Net profit of rose 105.45% to Rs 32.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.10% to Rs 198.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 181.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 106.23% to Rs 101.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 49.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.36% to Rs 710.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 661.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

