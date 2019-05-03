Orient Paper & Industries standalone net profit rises 105.45% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 9.10% to Rs 198.13 croreNet profit of Orient Paper & Industries rose 105.45% to Rs 32.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.10% to Rs 198.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 181.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 106.23% to Rs 101.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 49.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.36% to Rs 710.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 661.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales198.13181.61 9 710.04661.36 7 OPM %18.6418.89 -19.4316.92 - PBDT38.0534.17 11 161.67108.42 49 PBT30.0425.65 17 130.0680.11 62 NP32.4215.78 105 101.6549.29 106
