Tanla Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.73 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 52.91% to Rs 317.95 croreNet profit of Tanla Solutions reported to Rs 9.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 5.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 52.91% to Rs 317.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 207.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 56.04% to Rs 29.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.83% to Rs 1003.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 791.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales317.95207.93 53 1003.96791.61 27 OPM %8.807.61 -9.608.24 - PBDT31.8219.84 60 106.7069.95 53 PBT11.48-2.03 LP 33.4712.62 165 NP9.73-5.22 LP 29.8219.11 56
