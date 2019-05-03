Peoples Investment reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

-

Sales reported at Rs 0.02 crorePeoples Investment reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.020 0 0.060.04 50 OPM %00 -00 - PBDT00 0 00 0 PBT00 0 00 0 NP00 0 00 0
