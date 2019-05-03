Radico Khaitan standalone net profit rises 14.21% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 6.08% to Rs 509.98 croreNet profit of Radico Khaitan rose 14.21% to Rs 39.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.08% to Rs 509.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 480.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 52.34% to Rs 188.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 123.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.04% to Rs 2096.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1822.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales509.98480.76 6 2096.951822.77 15 OPM %14.0513.84 -16.7114.80 - PBDT67.5261.80 9 328.14228.18 44 PBT56.6651.57 10 285.70187.28 53 NP39.0534.19 14 188.06123.45 52
