Radico Khaitan standalone net profit rises 14.21% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 6.08% to Rs 509.98 crore

Net profit of rose 14.21% to Rs 39.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.08% to Rs 509.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 480.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.34% to Rs 188.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 123.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.04% to Rs 2096.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1822.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

