ABB inaugurates its first smart instrumentation factory in Bangalore

-
ALSO READ
ABB India expands and upgrades its smart power factory in Bengaluru
ABB India spurts after Q1 PAT jumps 76% YoY to Rs 152 cr
Hitachi Energy says Hitachi Ltd to acquire balance stake in ABB by Dec'22
KPar smart products announces 1 year report on Smart Cities
ABB India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
-
Aligned with the local government's 'Make in India' program aimed at supporting local economy, the factory is equipped with state-of-the-art manufacturing technology to meet the growing demand for instrumentation devices that enables more efficient and sustainable customer operations.
The new plant will manufacture field devices such as pressure and temperature transmitters, IP convertors and electromagnetic flowmeters for a wide variety of industries, including power, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, water and other segments.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU