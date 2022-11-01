JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Aditya Birla Capital allots 5000 equity shares under ESOS
Business Standard

ABB inaugurates its first smart instrumentation factory in Bangalore

Capital Market 

ABB Measurement & Analytics recently opened its first smart instrumentation factory in Bangalore, India, to support the region's ambition of transforming into a global design and manufacturing hub.

Aligned with the local government's 'Make in India' program aimed at supporting local economy, the factory is equipped with state-of-the-art manufacturing technology to meet the growing demand for instrumentation devices that enables more efficient and sustainable customer operations.

The new plant will manufacture field devices such as pressure and temperature transmitters, IP convertors and electromagnetic flowmeters for a wide variety of industries, including power, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, water and other segments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 19:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU