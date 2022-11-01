ABB inaugurates its first smart instrumentation factory in Bangalore

ABB Measurement & Analytics recently opened its first smart instrumentation factory in Bangalore, India, to support the region's ambition of transforming into a global design and manufacturing hub.

Aligned with the local government's 'Make in India' program aimed at supporting local economy, the factory is equipped with state-of-the-art manufacturing technology to meet the growing demand for instrumentation devices that enables more efficient and sustainable customer operations.

The new plant will manufacture field devices such as pressure and temperature transmitters, IP convertors and electromagnetic flowmeters for a wide variety of industries, including power, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, water and other segments.

