Maruti Suzuki India sells 1.67 lakh units in October 2022

Maruti Suzuki India sold a total of 167,520 units in October 2022 compared to 138,335 units in October 2021.

Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 143,250 units, sales to other OEM of 3,822 units and exports of 20,448 units.

The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact.

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 15:44 IST

