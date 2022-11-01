Mahindra & Mahindra records 11% jump in tractor sales

Mahindra & Mahindra Farm Equipment Sector sold 51,994 tractors in month of October 2022 compared to 47,017 tractors in October 2021, recording a growth of 11%. Exports declined 9% to 1455 tractors while domestic sales rose 11% to 50,539 tractors.

Commenting on the performance, Hemant Sikka, President - Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, We have sold 50539 tractors in the domestic market during October 2022, a growth of 11% over last year.

Festive season kept the spirits high and led to very strong momentum in demand for tractors and farm machinery. The recent Government announcement of higher MSP for key Rabi crops, good moisture content in the soil, high reservoir levels and good progress in sowing for Rabi crops are all positives for continued good demand for tractors in coming months. In the exports market, we have sold 1455 tractors.

