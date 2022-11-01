Mahindra & Mahindra sells 61,114 vehicles in October

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that its overall auto sales for the month of October 2022 stood at 61,114 vehicles.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 32,226 vehicles in October 2022. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 32,298 vehicles in October 2022.

Exports for the month were at 2,755 vehicles.

In the Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 20,980 vehicles in October 2022.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., Our sales volume continued to grow in October on the back of strong festive demand. We sold 32,226 SUVs in October, registering a growth of 61% fueled by robust demand across our portfolio. Our Commercial Vehicles also registered strong growth for the month.

