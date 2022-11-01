TVS Motor Company records 2% growth in Oct sales volumes

TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 2% with sales increasing from 355,033 units in October 2021 to 360,288 units in October 2022.

Total two-wheelers registered sales of 344,630 units in October 2022 as against sales of 341,513 in October 2021. Domestic two-wheeler sales registered growth of 7% increasing from 258,777 units in October 2021 to 275,934 units in October 2022.

Motorcycle registered sales of 164,568 units as against sales of 172,361 units in October 2021.

Scooter registered a growth of 20% with sales increasing from 113,124 units in October 2021 to 135,190 units in October 2022.

The market sentiments for all our products have been very positive. We are optimistic that the demand in domestic two-wheeler market will continue.

TVS iQube Electric continues to garner great response from customers, showcasing a strong sales growth of 8,103 units in October 2022 as against sales of 395 units in October 2021.

The Company's total exports registered sales of 82,816 units in October 2022 as against sales of 95,191 units in October 2021. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 68,696 units in October 2022 as against 82,736 units in October 2021.

Three-wheeler of the Company grew by 16% registering sales of 15,658 units in October 2022 as against 13,520 units in October 2021.

