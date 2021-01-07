ABB India launches a new range of circuit breakers for electrical retail market

ABB India launched Formula DIN-Rail, a complete range of miniature circuit breakers (MCBs), residual current circuit breakers (RCCBs) and isolators for the electrical retail market which is estimated to be worth $250 million in India.

The ABB Formula DIN-Rail portfolio with its contemporary design, provides optimum protection to electrical circuits from possible damages caused by overload, short circuits, and earth leakages in buildings. The MCBs are available with a 7-year warranty. This range meets international standards and is manufactured in ABB India's smart buildings factory located in Bengaluru (Karnataka) with a production capacity of 12 million pole of MCBs per year. The announcement was made during trading hours today, 7 January 2021.

C.P. Vyas, the President of Electrification business, ABB India, said: "Our range of protection devices is designed to significantly improve electrical performance of both residential and commercial units, creating safe, sustainable homes and buildings for the future."

ABB India's standalone net profit rose 2.4% to Rs 80.74 crore on 7.2% fall in net sales to Rs 1,600.11 crore in Q3 September 2020 over Q3 September 2019.

Shares of ABB India gained 0.43% to Rs 1,301.85. ABB India is engaged in power and automation business in India.

