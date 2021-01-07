Volumes jump at IDFC Ltd counter

-
IDFC Ltd recorded volume of 1152.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 72.43 lakh shares
Dilip Buildcon Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Shriram City Union Finance Ltd, SKF India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 January 2021.
IDFC Ltd recorded volume of 1152.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 72.43 lakh shares. The stock gained 15.42% to Rs.44.15. Volumes stood at 125.77 lakh shares in the last session.
Dilip Buildcon Ltd notched up volume of 16.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.34 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.41% to Rs.421.00. Volumes stood at 1.25 lakh shares in the last session.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd saw volume of 9.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 98901 shares. The stock increased 7.27% to Rs.644.45. Volumes stood at 1.52 lakh shares in the last session.
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 1.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25292 shares. The stock increased 3.91% to Rs.1,118.30. Volumes stood at 46918 shares in the last session.
SKF India Ltd registered volume of 2.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 40916 shares. The stock rose 3.96% to Rs.1,829.75. Volumes stood at 35481 shares in the last session.
