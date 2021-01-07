Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd, Wendt India Ltd, Grand Foundry Ltd and Swelect Energy Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 January 2021.

Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd lost 5.73% to Rs 35.4 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2036 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6611 shares in the past one month.

Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd crashed 5.36% to Rs 24.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27028 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30222 shares in the past one month.

Wendt India Ltd tumbled 5.30% to Rs 2940. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1744 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95 shares in the past one month.

Grand Foundry Ltd fell 5.00% to Rs 2.09. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 65 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1254 shares in the past one month.

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd plummeted 5.00% to Rs 204.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8933 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6365 shares in the past one month.

