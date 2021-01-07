Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Texmo Pipes & Products consolidated net profit rises 270.00% in the September 2020 quarter
Texmo Pipes & Products consolidated net profit rises 46.97% in the March 2020 quarter
Texmo Pipes & Products consolidated net profit rises 2.31% in the June 2020 quarter
Swelect Energy Systems reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.45 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Swelect Energy Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.88 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd, Wendt India Ltd, Grand Foundry Ltd and Swelect Energy Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 January 2021.
Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd, Wendt India Ltd, Grand Foundry Ltd and Swelect Energy Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 January 2021.
Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd lost 5.73% to Rs 35.4 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2036 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6611 shares in the past one month.
Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd crashed 5.36% to Rs 24.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27028 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30222 shares in the past one month.
Wendt India Ltd tumbled 5.30% to Rs 2940. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1744 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95 shares in the past one month.
Grand Foundry Ltd fell 5.00% to Rs 2.09. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 65 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1254 shares in the past one month.
Swelect Energy Systems Ltd plummeted 5.00% to Rs 204.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8933 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6365 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU