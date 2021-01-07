FMCG shares fall

FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 112.01 points or 0.88% at 12550.55 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd (down 2.45%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (down 1.8%),Nestle India Ltd (down 1.54%),Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (down 1.38%),Cupid Ltd (down 1.16%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were ITC Ltd (down 1.12%), Zydus Wellness Ltd (down 1.07%), VST Industries Ltd (down 0.85%), Godrej Agrovet Ltd (down 0.83%), and Kokuyo Camlin Ltd (down 0.81%).

On the other hand, Globus Spirits Ltd (up 14.13%), S H Kelkar & Company Ltd (up 5.48%), and G M Breweries Ltd (up 4.99%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 100.63 or 0.21% at 48274.69.

The Nifty 50 index was up 30.5 points or 0.22% at 14176.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 195.15 points or 1.05% at 18810.32.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 79.56 points or 1.28% at 6280.47.

On BSE,1980 shares were trading in green, 971 were trading in red and 157 were unchanged.

