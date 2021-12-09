ABB India Ltd Spikes 1.61%

ABB India Ltd has lost 2.47% over last one month compared to 2.76% fall in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 2.84% drop in the SENSEX

ABB India Ltd rose 1.61% today to trade at Rs 2128.7. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.6% to quote at 28037.42. The index is down 2.76 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Timken India Ltd increased 1.06% and Larsen & Toubro Ltd added 1.03% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went up 57.78 % over last one year compared to the 27.36% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

ABB India Ltd has lost 2.47% over last one month compared to 2.76% fall in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 2.84% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 351 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 18671 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2232.9 on 12 Nov 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1145.5 on 10 Dec 2020.

