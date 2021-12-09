Gland Pharma receives tentative approval for cangrelor for injection

-
ALSO READ
Zydus Cadila receives USFDA tentative approval for Pemetrexed for Injection
Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA tentative approval for Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules
Borosil hits the roof after DGTR initiates sunset review investigation for imports of 'Opal Glassware'
Gland Pharma hits record high after Q1 PAT spurts 12% YoY to Rs 351 cr
Gland Pharma records 38% YoY rise in Q2 PAT
-
Gland Pharma on Wednesday announced that it received a tentative approval from the USFDA for cangrelor for Injection, single-dose vials.Cangrelor is used during percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) for reducing the risk of heart attacks, repeat coronary revascularization, and stent thrombosis (ST) in patients who have not been treated with another P2Y12 platelet inhibitor.
Gland Pharma believes that it is amongst one of the first to file for the product and may be eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity. The drug company will launch the product with its marketing partner on receipt of final approval.
Hyderabad-based Gland Pharma is one of the largest and fastest growing injectable-focused companies, with a global footprint across 60 countries, including the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, India and other markets.
The injectables manufacturer's consolidated net profit rose 38% to Rs 302.1 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 218.9 crore in Q2 FY21. Revenue from operations increased by 30% YoY to Rs 1,080.5 crore during the quarter.
Shares of Gland Pharma closed 0.5% lower at Rs 3,530.30 on Wednesday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU