ABB India's Bengaluru based integrated campus receives IGBC platinum certification

ABB India today announced that its Integrated Campus in Nelamangala, Bengaluru, has received the Platinum-rated Green Factory Building certification from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

This is a significant achievement in line with ABB Group's 2030 sustainability commitment, a part of which aims to achieve carbon neutrality across its operations.

The IGBC Platinum certification is the highest rating offered by IGBC post evaluating a site on innovation in design and environmental categories including Site Selection & Planning, Water Conservation, Energy Conservation, Material Conservation, and Indoor Environmental Quality & Occupational Health.

