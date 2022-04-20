Sona BLW Precision Forgings forms strategic partnership with Enedym, Canada

-
For development of SRM drive platforms for electric vehiclesSona BLW Precision Forgings has formed a strategic partnership with Enedym Inc. (Enedym) of Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, the technology company that develops next generation switched reluctance motors (SRMs), electric propulsion, and electrified powertrains.
Under the agreement, the parties will develop SRM drive platforms for Indian road and usage conditions targeting 3-wheeler electric vehicles (10-30kW peak power), 2-wheeler high-performance motorcycles (10-20kW peak power) and 4-wheeler cargo delivery electric vehicles (20-40kW peak power).
In addition, Enedym will license its SRM technologies to Sona Comstar for manufacturing the drive motors, controllers, and drivetrains for the target applications exclusively in India. The serial production of these systems is likely to commence in 2023.
