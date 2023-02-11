ABB India standalone net profit rises 62.23% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.33% to Rs 2407.90 crore

Net profit of ABB India rose 62.23% to Rs 305.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 188.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.33% to Rs 2407.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2069.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

For the full year,net profit rose 95.54% to Rs 1016.23 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 519.71 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.81% to Rs 8498.41 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 6864.02 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Dec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2407.902069.93 16 8498.416864.02 24 OPM %15.138.95 -11.328.11 - PBDT427.05241.23 77 1128.23705.63 60 PBT400.23218.50 83 1023.53602.93 70 NP305.32188.20 62 1016.23519.71 96

