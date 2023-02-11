Metropolis Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 12.77% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.59% to Rs 285.46 crore

Net profit of Metropolis Healthcare declined 12.77% to Rs 35.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 41.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.59% to Rs 285.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 293.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.285.46293.0524.6925.7171.0072.9847.9756.0935.8041.04

