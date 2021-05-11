Board of Vikas Lifecare to consider matter related to rights issue

-
-
On 17 May 2021The Board of Vikas Lifecare will meet on 17 May 2021 to consider various matters relating to the Rights Issue including terms and conditions such as the determination of the Rights Issue price and related payment mechanism, Rights Issue size, Rights Entitlement Ratio, the Record Date and timing of the Rights Issue and other matters incidental or connected therewith.
