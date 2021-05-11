Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises' subsidiary ramps up production of Amphotericin B

-
Used in treatment of post-Covid infectionAmbalal Sarabhai Enterprises (ASE) announced that Synbiotics, a subsidiary of ASE is the only manufacturer of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Amphotericin B in India and looking at the current outbreak of MUCORMYCOSIS and expected requirement, Synbiotics has ramped up the manufacturing capacity to meet the requirement of this most effective anti-fungal Antibiotic in the post Covid crisis.
Synbiotics has the State of the Art fermentation plant for the manufacturing of the API Amphotericin B.
India is witnessing an outbreak of MUCORMYCOSIS - a very fast spreading fungal infection especially for post-COVID infection and recovery because of low immune system in the patients. The most recommended treatment for this infection is Amphotericin B injection.
