Dr Reddys launches Ertapenem for Injection in U.S. market

Dr Reddys Laboratories announced the launch of Ertapenem for Injection, 1 g/vial, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of INVANZ (ertapenem for injection) for injection, 1 g/vial approved by the U. S.

Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The INVANZ brand and generic market had U. S. sales of approximately $205 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in March 2021 according to IQVIA Health.

Dr. Reddy's Ertapenem for Injection, 1 g/vial, is available in packs of 10 vials per carton.

