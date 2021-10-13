NLC India ramps up coal production at Talabira Mine

Seeks approval from Ministry of Coal to sell excess coal to end use plant

NLC India's 20 MTPA Talabira II & III Open Cast Mine, Odisha has crossed 2 Million Tonnes production till date during its first full year of operation.

NLCIL has taken steps to achieve the Target of 6 MTPA from its original schedule of 4 MTPA during the current year and considering the high demand of coal, NLCIL is taking all out efforts to augment the Coal Production of Talabira Mine upto 10 MTPA for the current year and upto 20 MTPA from next year onward.

This will not only provide fuel security to End Use Plants but also make available coal in the market.

The coal produced is being transported to its one of the End Use Plant, NLC Tamil Nadu Power Limited's 2 x 500 MW at Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, a subsidiary of NLCIL. The entire generated power is catering to the requirement of Southern States, major share (more than 40%) to Tamil Nadu.

Recent Amendment to Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act on Mineral Concession Rules by Ministry of Coal, Govt. of India on 1st October 2021 has enabled the Mine for sale of excess Coal after meeting the coal requirement of End Use Plant. Accordingly, the permission from Ministry of Coal has been sought to sell the excess coal.

