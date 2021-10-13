Hero MotoCorp partners with Gilera Motors Argentina

Hero MotoCorp has partnered with Gilera Motors Argentina to reinvigorate and expand its operations in Argentina - one of the key markets in South America.

Hero MotoCorp and Gilera Motors Argentina have entered into an agreement, as part of which Gilera Motors will be the exclusive distributor for the sale and service of Hero MotoCorp motorcycles and scooters in the country.

It will also make new investments in operations to drive business growth.

With more than 68 years of sustained operations, Gilera Motors Argentina is one of the leading automotive companies in Argentina and one of the most enduring motorcycle manufacturers in Latin America.

