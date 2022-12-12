Abbott India Ltd spurts 0.82%, up for five straight sessions

Abbott India Ltd is quoting at Rs 20604, up 0.82% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.32% in last one year as compared to a 6.49% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.08% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Abbott India Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 20604, up 0.82% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 18494.9. The Sensex is at 62153.92, down 0.04%. Abbott India Ltd has risen around 3.33% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Abbott India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12774.7, down 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5109 shares today, compared to the daily average of 13476 shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 20820, up 1.12% on the day. Abbott India Ltd is up 12.32% in last one year as compared to a 6.49% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.08% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 49.18 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)