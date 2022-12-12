Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 293.6 points or 1% at 29056.26 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (down 19.94%), Onward Technologies Ltd (down 3.38%),Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd (down 2.22%),L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 2.19%),Infosys Ltd (down 2.08%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sonata Software Ltd (down 2.05%), D-Link India Ltd (down 1.97%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 1.78%), LTI Mindtree Ltd (down 1.74%), and Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (down 1.69%).

On the other hand, Vakrangee Ltd (up 4.04%), Control Print Ltd (up 1.97%), and DigiSpice Technologies Ltd (up 1.92%) turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 175.16 or 0.28% at 62006.51.

The Nifty 50 index was down 44.2 points or 0.24% at 18452.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 33.69 points or 0.11% at 29592.25.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 14.47 points or 0.16% at 9220.79.

On BSE,1702 shares were trading in green, 1828 were trading in red and 187 were unchanged.

