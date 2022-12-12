Telecom shares edge lower

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index falling 8.5 points or 0.47% at 1787.45 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Reliance Communications Ltd (down 4.65%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 2.55%),GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 2.33%),Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 2.06%),OnMobile Global Ltd (down 1.46%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.99%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 0.86%), Route Mobile Ltd (down 0.54%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 0.5%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 0.48%).

On the other hand, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 3.34%), HFCL Ltd (up 0.94%), and ITI Ltd (up 0.64%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 175.16 or 0.28% at 62006.51.

The Nifty 50 index was down 44.2 points or 0.24% at 18452.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 33.69 points or 0.11% at 29592.25.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 14.47 points or 0.16% at 9220.79.

On BSE,1702 shares were trading in green, 1828 were trading in red and 187 were unchanged.

