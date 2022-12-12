Indian Overseas Bank spurts 1.55%, up for fifth straight session

Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 26.2, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.96% in last one year as compared to a 6.49% jump in NIFTY and a 57.09% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Indian Overseas Bank is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 26.2, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 18494.9. The Sensex is at 62153.92, down 0.04%. Indian Overseas Bank has gained around 28.75% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Indian Overseas Bank is a constituent, has gained around 15.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 4298.45, up 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 291.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 325.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 25.54 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)