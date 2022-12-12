Marico Ltd soars 0.81%, gains for fifth straight session

Marico Ltd is quoting at Rs 528, up 0.81% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.16% in last one year as compared to a 6.49% gain in NIFTY and a 21.9% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

Marico Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 528, up 0.81% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 18494.9. The Sensex is at 62153.92, down 0.04%. Marico Ltd has added around 5.7% in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 52.41 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)