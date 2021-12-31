Abbott India Ltd up for five straight sessions

Abbott India Ltd is quoting at Rs 19495.95, up 0.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.82% in last one year as compared to a 24.07% gain in NIFTY and a 9.42% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Abbott India Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 19495.95, up 0.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.09% on the day, quoting at 17392.15. The Sensex is at 58360.9, up 0.98%. Abbott India Ltd has added around 2.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Abbott India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14135.5, up 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3539 shares today, compared to the daily average of 11505 shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 19550, up 0.57% on the day. Abbott India Ltd is up 23.82% in last one year as compared to a 24.07% gain in NIFTY and a 9.42% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 57.38 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

