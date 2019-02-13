JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Kshitij Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Abhinav Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 88.85% to Rs 0.94 crore

Net loss of Abhinav Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 88.85% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.948.43 -89 OPM %-32.980 -PBDT-0.050.03 PL PBT-0.050.03 PL NP-0.050.02 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 17:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements