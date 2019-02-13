Abhinav Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 88.85% to Rs 0.94 croreNet loss of Abhinav Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 88.85% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.948.43 -89 OPM %-32.980 -PBDT-0.050.03 PL PBT-0.050.03 PL NP-0.050.02 PL
