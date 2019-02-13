Deccan Cements standalone net profit rises 268.60% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Deccan Cements standalone net profit rises 7.05% in the September 2018 quarter
Air Deccan to commence Nashik-Ahmedabad flight from September
UDAN 3 auction: Govt not to open financial bids of Air Deccan and Air Odisha for now
Deccan Gold Mines reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.62 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Deccan Gold Mines reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 270.76% to Rs 497.34 croreNet profit of Deccan Cements rose 268.60% to Rs 32.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 270.76% to Rs 497.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 134.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales497.34134.14 271 OPM %13.5013.58 -PBDT67.9118.85 260 PBT51.3613.14 291 NP32.998.95 269
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU