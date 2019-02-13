JUST IN
Nifty February 2019 futures at small premium
Business Standard

Deccan Cements standalone net profit rises 268.60% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 270.76% to Rs 497.34 crore

Net profit of Deccan Cements rose 268.60% to Rs 32.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 270.76% to Rs 497.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 134.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales497.34134.14 271 OPM %13.5013.58 -PBDT67.9118.85 260 PBT51.3613.14 291 NP32.998.95 269

First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 17:11 IST

