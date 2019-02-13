Clariant Chemicals (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.72 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 4.89% to Rs 249.88 croreNet loss of Clariant Chemicals (India) reported to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 16.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 4.89% to Rs 249.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 262.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales249.88262.73 -5 OPM %2.155.08 -PBDT5.8634.95 -83 PBT-3.5325.52 PL NP-2.7216.82 PL
